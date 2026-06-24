Details On ESPN’s Plans For Studio Coverage, Simulcast For WWE Night Of Champions

ESPN issued the following:

WWE Night of Champions streams Saturday, June 27 exclusively on the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited plan

ESPN to simulcast Countdown show and opening hour of Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions will stream in the U.S. exclusively on the ESPN App on Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. ET, emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Premium Live Event is available to fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan — either directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

In the main event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends his title against GUNTHER and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match. The event will also feature the King of the Ring Final, as Oba Femi faces Jey Uso, and the Queen of the Ring Final, with IYO SKY taking on Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Both matches will air live on ESPN, with the winners earning championship opportunities at SummerSlam in August.

ESPN’s coverage of Night of Champions will also include Countdown to Night of Champions from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. and the post-event show airing immediately following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event – both on the ESPN App. ESPN will simulcast the full Countdown show (11 a.m.–1 p.m.) and the opening hour of Night of Champions (1–2 p.m.).

How to Watch WWE Night of Champions



ESPN Studio Coverage

ESPN will deliver comprehensive, multi-platform coverage of WWE Night of Champions throughout the week. WWE Superstars and personalities will appear across ESPN studio programming, including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, Unsportsmanlike and No-Contest Wrestling. Appearances throughout the week will include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jade Cargill, Trick Williams, Sami Zayn, Ricky Saints, Joe Tessitore and Peter Rosenberg, among others, leading into Night of Champions.

Additionally, ESPN will premiere a preview special, WWE Night of Champions Special, on Thursday, June 25 at 10 p.m. The program will spotlight key storylines and matchups heading into Night of Champions.

ESPN Social

ESPN Social will deliver comprehensive coverage of WWE Night of Champions across platforms throughout the week, highlighted by real-time storytelling, talent integrations and fan-first content. Coverage will include Highlights with Omar featuring Cody Rhodes, with content shared across ESPN platforms throughout the week. Additional coverage will feature social-first cutdowns and custom creative tied to the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, including content spotlighting Oba Femi and IYO SKY. ESPN Social will provide real-time coverage throughout the Premium Live Event window, incorporating key moments and reactions, while also repurposing ESPN.com editorial content and WWE Superstar studio appearances for distribution across ESPN social handles.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will provide comprehensive editorial coverage of WWE Night of Champions throughout the week, including a preview by Greg Wyshynski that gets fans up to speed on key storylines and developments leading into the event. On Saturday, coverage will continue with live results and analysis from Sach Chandan, followed by takeaways recapping all the action and what it means heading into SummerSlam.