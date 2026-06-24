Updated Betting Odds For WWE Night Of Champions 2026

The latest betting odds for WWE Night of Champions 2026 have been released by BetOnline.ag ahead of Saturday’s premium live event.

As always, odds can fluctuate leading up to the show as additional wagers are placed.

The current odds suggest IYO SKY is the biggest favorite on the card, while WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is heavily favored to retain his title in the night’s triple threat main event.

The closest matchups according to the betting lines are the King of the Ring final between Jey Uso and Oba Femi, as well as the Steel Cage Match featuring Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins.

Here are the latest betting odds for Night of Champions:

King of the Ring Final

Jey Uso (-130)

Oba Femi (-110)

Queen of the Ring Final

IYO SKY (-900)

Liv Morgan (+500)

Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

Cody Rhodes (c) (-600)

Sami Zayn (+300)

Gunther (+600)

WWE United States Championship

Trick Williams (c) (-4000)

Ricky Saints (+1000)

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Jade Cargill (-130)

Tiffany Stratton (c) (-110)

Steel Cage Match

Bron Breakker (-120)

Seth Rollins (-120)

The odds currently point toward Trick Williams being the safest bet on the card, with the reigning United States Champion listed as a massive -4000 favorite to retain against Ricky Saints.

Meanwhile, the betting market sees the Queen of the Ring final as the most one-sided tournament match, with IYO SKY installed as a heavy favorite over Liv Morgan.

The King of the Ring final remains nearly even, with Jey Uso holding only a slight edge over Oba Femi heading into one of the most anticipated matches of the event.

Night of Champions takes place Saturday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.