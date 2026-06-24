Cody Rhodes Says His Story With The Rock Isn’t Over

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes believes there is still unfinished business between himself and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Rhodes reflected on his on-screen rivalry with The Rock and the impact the WWE legend has had on both his career and his life. “Dwayne Johnson has become a bit of a fixture in my career and my life, not just for his flag in the sand moment that was WrestleMania, and then the emergence of probably one of the better characters that we’ve only seen a little bit of it being the Final Boss.”

Rhodes stopped short of guaranteeing the rivalry will eventually resume, but admitted he still sees it as unfinished. “I don’t want to give it an absolute and say that we do have to settle that, but I think it’s an unfinished story.”

He also acknowledged that not every storyline in professional wrestling receives a definitive conclusion. “There’s probably two unfinished stories that are out there, and they don’t always get finished.”

Rhodes then offered two different ways he views the unfinished chapter with The Rock. “There’s a version of this where finishing that story is me trying to be as successful as I possibly can be, follow a bit of, if not a lot of, his lead, break into TV in Hollywood and do something that he thought only he could do, and do that to honor him.”

However, Rhodes admitted there is another outcome that wrestling fans would likely prefer. “Then there’s a version of it that’s probably more appealing to a wrestling fan where the Final Boss shows back up and there is more—there’s more on the rose than a non-ending.”

While there is no indication of when or if The Rock will return to WWE television, Rhodes’ comments suggest he still hopes the rivalry will eventually receive a proper conclusion.