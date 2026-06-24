Cody Rhodes Says He Is The Face Of WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes believes he is the face of WWE, while acknowledging that fans ultimately decide who holds that distinction.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Rhodes was asked whether he considers himself the face of the company.

Rather than immediately claiming the title, Rhodes first emphasized that the decision belongs to the WWE audience. “I would say the face of the company is whoever you, as a fan, deem as the face of WWE is the face of WWE,” Rhodes said.

He also pointed out that today’s WWE features numerous stars capable of carrying the company. “And the beautiful thing now is the candidates are more than two. Maybe even more than five. There’s a lot of people with a great following.”

Rhodes added that he appreciates being viewed in that role by fans and understands the responsibility that comes with it. “I am glad if any fans think that, and I treat that as a big responsibility.”

After initially considering naming a group of performers, Rhodes ultimately made his own stance clear. “Confidence is a huge part of what you do, and particularly when you have the WWE Championship, which is still the richest prize in all the game, I’m gonna go ahead and say it. I am the face of WWE.”

While embracing the role himself, Rhodes also acknowledged several other WWE stars who could legitimately be considered the company’s top attraction. “I think you’re safe if you say Roman Reigns is. You’re safe if you say Rhea Ripley is. If you say CM Punk is. Liv Morgan.”

He concluded by noting that each of those names has earned a place in the conversation. “If you say those names, those seem to be safe names.”