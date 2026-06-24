Wednesday, June 24, 2026
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WWE SmackDown Audience And Key Demo Increase For June 19 Episode

By
Matt Boone
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

WWE SmackDown rebounded in a big way for its June 19 broadcast on USA Network, climbing back up in both total viewers and the key 18-49 demographic.

The blue brand drew 1.191 million viewers for the night — up from the 1.04 million who tuned in for the June 12 edition. SmackDown also improved in the 18-49 demo, posting a 0.25 rating compared to the 0.20 recorded the week prior.

The gains were enough to push SmackDown to the top of the cable rankings, finishing No. 1 among all cable programs in its Friday timeslot — a strong bounceback following the previous week’s dip across the board.

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