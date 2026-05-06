Former Wrestler Found Guilty In Case Involving Stephanie Vaquer

According to Mexican journalist Antonio Nieto, Cuatrero (real name Rogelio Reyes) was found guilty of domestic violence and attempted femicide against top WWE star Stephanie Vaquer. The report also mentioned that Reyes will be sentenced on May 12th.

Cuatrero was arrested in March 2023 for the charge of attempted femicide after he attempted to strangle Vaquer, who was his partner at the time. The attack left visible marks on Vaquer’s neck.

Cuatrero was released from prison last year while the case was pending and returned to the ring at an independent show in Mexico in March 2026.