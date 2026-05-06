Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/1/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

According to WrestleNomics, the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired on Friday on USA Network, drew an average of 1.153 million viewers and posted a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 9% decrease from the previous week’s viewership of 1.267 million and a 21.88% decline from the previous week’s rating of 0.32 in the same demographic. Notably, this is the lowest rating for the show since January 23, when it recorded a 0.22, while total viewership is the worst since February 20, when it reached 1.113 million.

Currently, WWE SmackDown maintains an average rating of 0.307 in the 18-49 demographic, with an average viewership of 1.256 million. In comparison, the same period in 2025 saw a higher rating of 0.463 and an average viewership of 1.542 million.

The episode featured a main event tag team match between The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) and MFT (Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga).

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