EVIL’s New WWE Ring Name Revealed

The mystery surrounding EVIL’s WWE identity has officially been solved.

According to Fightful Select, the recently filed trademark for “Nox Raijin” is indeed intended for the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, confirming the name he will use moving forward in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The trademark filing was submitted on April 28 — the same day EVIL made his debut appearance on WWE NXT by confronting Tony D’Angelo following the main event segment involving the NXT Championship.

Fightful also reports that EVIL is currently listed internally under his real name, Takaaki Watanabe. During the debut segment, commentator Vic Joseph notably avoided directly naming him, instead using the word “evil” more as descriptive commentary than an official introduction.

The new name appears to blend mythology and symbolism from multiple cultures. “Nox” references the Roman goddess of night, while “Raijin” comes from Japanese mythology as the god of thunder and lightning — fitting a character presentation centered around darkness, destruction, and power.

Before joining WWE, EVIL spent 14 years with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, becoming one of the company’s top stars through his work with factions such as Los Ingobernables de Japon and Bullet Club. In 2020, he simultaneously held both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships after defeating Tetsuya Naito.

It was previously reported by Bodyslam.net that EVIL specifically requested to begin his WWE run in NXT rather than debuting directly on the main roster. He is also the longtime partner of IYO SKY.

With his new identity now confirmed, all eyes will be on how Nox Raijin is positioned moving forward within NXT.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.