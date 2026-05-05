Booker T Backs The New Day Leaving WWE For Potential AEW Move

Booker T has shared his thoughts on the reported departure of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from World Wrestling Entertainment, praising both men for their accomplishments while supporting the idea of them pursuing bigger financial opportunities elsewhere.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker reflected on what Kingston and Woods still had left to accomplish in WWE, suggesting there was little remaining beyond another title run. “What else could they have done in WWE? Other than win the titles one more time.”

Booker explained that for many veteran performers, the issue eventually becomes less about simply staying employed and more about continuing to feel creatively involved and valuable to the product. “Wanting to really be a part of the show, that’s where it comes down to.”

He also made it clear that he considers both men among the most accomplished tag team performers of their generation. “Those guys are Hall of Famers… first ballot Hall of Famers when the time comes.”

According to Booker, he believes the relationship between WWE and the duo remains positive enough that a future return is always possible. “I’m sure it’s going to be a way back for those guys.”

Booker then shifted focus toward the business side of wrestling, openly supporting talent who choose to maximise their earning potential later in their careers. “You don’t want to leave no money on the table.”

Referencing All Elite Wrestling, Booker reiterated comments he has made in the past about the company being an attractive option for established stars. “It is a great place to end your career… you can get paid just as much money on your way out.”

He compared the situation to other veteran acts who have pursued opportunities outside WWE, including Edge and Ric Flair, while also noting AEW can serve as a launching point for younger talent.

Booker closed by emphasising that wrestlers ultimately have to think about their long-term financial future. “You gotta retire sometime, and you want to retire from this business with some money in your pocket.”

Kingston and Woods have been central figures in WWE for over a decade as part of The New Day, becoming one of the most decorated and influential tag teams in company history.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.