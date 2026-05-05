Bobby Lashley Believes The New Day Could Boost AEW Tag Division

Bobby Lashley has weighed in on the departures of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from World Wrestling Entertainment, calling the situation a major mistake while suggesting it could ultimately strengthen All Elite Wrestling’s tag team division.

Speaking on Good Karma Wrestling, Lashley did not hold back when discussing WWE’s decision to part ways with two members of The New Day. “That was a fumble. That was a fumble.”

Lashley argued that performers with the longevity and reputation of Kingston and Woods should have remained with the company for the duration of their careers. “You retire those guys. You take those guys to the end and give them whatever they want.”

He praised both men not only for their accomplishments in the ring, but also for the respect they have earned throughout the industry. “There’s not a person in the business that says, ‘I don’t like those guys.’”

Lashley also referenced previous situations where WWE reversed course after releasing popular talent, implying this could become another decision the company regrets. “They had to bring him back because they were like, ‘Oh, this is a bad move.’”

While critical of WWE’s handling of the departures, Lashley acknowledged that the situation could create a major opportunity elsewhere — particularly in AEW. “The tag team division might become really, really, really strong and interesting in AEW.”

He suggested the move could attract increased fan interest if audiences begin following Kingston and Woods to a new platform. “A tremendous amount of fans will go over there because they’ll start saying, ‘What’s going on?’”

Lashley ultimately framed the issue around respect for veteran talent and what performers who dedicate decades to the industry should mean to a company. “If you have respect for the business, you have respect for the people in the business.”

Kingston spent roughly 20 years with WWE, while Woods was with the company for approximately 16 years. Both men publicly addressed their exits following the news of their departures on May 2.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.