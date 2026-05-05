Kota Ibushi Shares Injury Recovery Update After Surgery

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star Kota Ibushi suffered a career-threatening injury last October when he fell off the shoulders of fellow AEW star Josh Alexander during a match on Collision.

The fall occurred from the turnbuckle to the outside of the ring. Ibushi later revealed that he had suffered a broken femur and required surgery. He also mentioned that he would not be able to return to the ring for the next two years.

Earlier this year, in February, Ibushi had to undergo another surgery after a major screw came loose.

Recently, Ibushi took to his Instagram account to share an update on his recovery. He revealed that his femur has not yet fully healed. Despite this setback, he can now perform a standing moonsault. Although Ibushi acknowledges there is still a lot of work to be done in his recovery, he is determined to overcome these challenges and return to the ring one day.

Ibushi wrote, “My femur isn’t attached yet, but for now, challenge, challenge, challenge! I have to do it! That’s about it and that’s it. Second ring in 6 months. Moonsault hit the face. 😵 Still a lot of growth to recover! 44 years, 22 years career. From kickboxing to pro wrestling, 26 years of fighting life with no regrets! I’ll do it! I wonder if the bones are okay.”