AEW Announces Boston And New Mexico Show Dates

AEW has announced that it will hold two back-to-back shows on Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts. The first night will feature a live episode of Dynamite, while the second night will consist of a taping of Collision.

The MGM Music Hall, located in the Fenway Park area, has a capacity of around 5,000, although the final number may vary depending on the production setup.

Tickets for both events are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 11.

In addition to the Boston dates, AEW will also host a show on Wednesday, June 24, at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. This event will be a combined Dynamite and Collision show.

Tickets for the New Mexico show will go on sale earlier, with a public on-sale date set for Friday, May 8.