Kyle Fletcher Backstage At AEW Collision Amid Injury Recovery

According to Fightful Select, injured AEW star Kyle Fletcher was backstage at Saturday’s episode of Collision. The report indicated that Fletcher is not close to a return; he was simply visiting the show since he resides in Illinois and the event took place at the Peoria Civic Center.

Fletcher suffered an injury during his match alongside Mark Davis against Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz on the March 29th episode of Collision. This injury forced him to relinquish the AEW TNT Championship, which Kevin Knight won at Dynasty.

At that time, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan said Fletcher was expected to be out of action for “months” but anticipated a return by the end of the year. Since then, there have been no updates on his recovery timeline.

Saturday’s episode of Collision was headlined by Knight defending the TNT Championship against HOOK. Knight won the match in just over 12 minutes with the UFO Splash.