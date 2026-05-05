Brody King Makes Strong Comments About Donald Trump

Brody King has doubled down on expressing his political views publicly, responding directly to criticism from fans who believe wrestlers should avoid political commentary.

The discussion stems from the February 4, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite, where fans loudly chanted “f*ck ICE” during King’s match against MJF. Prior to that, King had drawn attention by wearing an “Abolish ICE” shirt on AEW programming.

Appearing at a panel during Squared Circle Expo, King addressed backlash from those who argue performers should “just wrestle” and stay away from political statements.

“People want to say ‘just shut up and wrestle, don’t talk about political statements.’”

King then referenced Donald Trump’s connection to WWE, noting Trump’s status as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Our president is in the WWE Hall of Fame. That’s all I got to say.”

He closed the remark with an explicit dismissal of Trump himself.

“I don’t care if he wrestled or not. He can go f*ck himself.”

The comments quickly circulated across social media and are likely to continue generating strong reactions from both supporters and critics. Wrestling and politics have increasingly intersected in recent years, with performers across multiple promotions openly discussing political and social issues both on-screen and off.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.