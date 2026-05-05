The Rock Goes Viral For $3.3 Million Watch At Met Gala

Dwayne Johnson turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City after appearing with a Jacob & Co. Billionaire III watch reportedly valued at $3.3 million.

The annual invitation-only event, held to benefit The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, generated major media attention around Johnson’s luxury timepiece, with outlets including GQ covering the appearance.

The watch itself is among the most extravagant luxury pieces in the world. Measuring 54mm — far larger than the typical 36 to 40mm men’s watch size — the Billionaire III features 714 white diamonds totaling 129.61 carats, including 504 diamonds embedded into the bracelet alone. The internal movement reportedly measures over 40mm wide.

While the appearance generated buzz online, it also drew criticism from some wrestling fans due to Johnson’s role on the Board of Directors for TKO Group Holdings amid reports that WWE talent had recently been asked to accept pay reductions.

Several social media posts criticizing the contrast between the watch’s value and wrestler salaries quickly gained traction online.

Twitter/X user @AIRGold_ wrote:

“The Rock is wearing a $3.3 million watch! That watch is worth more than what 98% of wrestlers make.”

Meanwhile, @wrestlelamia commented:

“The Rock had the entire tag division’s salary on his wrist at the Met Gala.”

Johnson has not publicly responded to the criticism. The Rock remains one of the most high-profile figures connected to WWE and TKO, balancing his corporate role with his ongoing Hollywood career and occasional WWE appearances.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.