Backstage News On LA Knight’s WWE Creative Status

LA Knight was notably absent from the May 4, 2026 episode of WWE RAW, leading to speculation among fans regarding his current standing within World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to BodySlam.net, Knight had originally been scheduled for a short-term program with Gunther before creative plans changed. WWE instead moved Gunther to WWE SmackDown for a feud involving Cody Rhodes, leaving Knight’s direction unclear for the moment.

Despite online speculation, Bodyslam noted that Knight remains with WWE and there is no indication that his absence is related to any issue between the two sides.

Additional clarification came from WrestleVotes during a recent Q&A session, where it was stated that there is no known tension between Knight and Paul Levesque.

According to WrestleVotes, the belief internally is that if Triple H genuinely had a personal issue with Knight, he likely would not have remained such a consistently featured performer throughout Triple H’s tenure overseeing WWE creative.

For now, Knight’s next storyline direction remains uncertain, but all indications suggest he is still firmly part of WWE’s plans moving forward.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.