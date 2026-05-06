Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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Viewership Numbers For April 27th Episode Of WWE RAW

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on April 27 ranked #6 worldwide, averaging 2.8 million viewers and totaling 5.2 million hours of viewing. This represents a 15.15% decrease from the April 20 episode, which attracted 3.3 million viewers. It was the lowest viewership since the March 9 episode, which also recorded 2.8 million views.

RAW appeared in the top 10 rankings in 12 countries: Bolivia (#6), Bahamas (#6), Canada (#7), Mexico (#9), Nicaragua (#9), Trinidad and Tobago (#5), the United States (#6), Bulgaria (#10), the United Kingdom (#9), Egypt (#8), Bahrain (#10), and India (#6).

Based on available figures, WWE RAW is averaging 2.92 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, compared to 3.188 million during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.

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