Backstage Update On WWE Roster Cuts And Tama Tonga Rumors

According to Bryan Alvarez in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, several individuals were released from WWE following this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

Alvarez noted that more releases may be forthcoming. Interestingly, some of the names announced this weekend had actually been let go earlier, but the news was only made public recently.

This suggests that additional people may have also been released.

Alvarez also mentioned that he was informed on Friday night that Tama Tonga had been released; however, he later learned that was not the case. He is uncertain what this confusion means, but reiterated that this was the information he received.

Last week’s episode of SmackDown concluded with Jacob Fatu taking out The MFTs—Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga. However, Tama Tonga did not appear in the latest episode. Currently, Tonga is still listed as part of the SmackDown roster on WWE.com.