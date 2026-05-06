Kevin Nash Says WWE Should Let Bron Breakker Be A Steiner

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, Kliq This. One of the key points he made was that WWE should embrace Bron Breakker’s family legacy and allow him to use the Steiner name, fully leaning into his heritage as a Steiner.

Nash said, “I saw, or I actually heard, Seth call him Steiner. And it’s like, when is the WWE going to realize that he is a Steiner? And it’s like, he’s Bronson Rechsteiner. Why don’t they just call him Bron Steiner? Bron Breakker sounds like something I watched on a cartoon in 1971.”

On Breakker having all the tools:

“The guy can do it all. He looks like a million bucks. He can talk, he can definitely do the walk. So it’s just like, let the boy Boogie Woogie. Let him be Steiner. If you’re gonna make reference to his uncle and his father, then just go all the way with it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)