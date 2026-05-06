Former WWE Talent Seeks Dismissal Of Murder Charge

Former WWE developmental talent Daniel Rodimer was arrested in March 2024 on murder charges following the death of 47-year-old Christopher Tapp, which occurred after an altercation between the two at a Las Vegas hotel.

Reports indicate that Rodimer attacked Tapp after Tapp allegedly offered cocaine to Rodimer’s stepdaughter.

According to FOX 5 in Las Vegas, Rodimer’s legal team is seeking to have the murder charge dismissed. His attorneys filed a motion arguing that the Clark County coroner’s findings indicated Tapp’s injuries were not suspicious and stemmed from drug and alcohol use.

The motion also claims that police violated attorney-client and spousal privileges by intercepting Rodimer’s text messages with his attorney and wife.

Initially, Tapp’s death was believed to be the result of a fall and an apparent overdose. However, the autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head along with recent cocaine use. Tapp died following a reported fight in his hotel room with Rodimer, who is accused of killing Tapp by striking him on the head, with the act characterized as willful, deliberate, and premeditated.

In addition to his time with WWE, which lasted until 2007, Rodimer has been in the public eye for his attempts to run for office. He participated in the special election for Texas’s 6th congressional district but finished 11th in the primary. He also ran for a House seat in Nevada’s 3rd congressional district in 2020 but lost in the general election to incumbent Democrat Susie Lee.