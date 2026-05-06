Trick Williams Explains Origin Of His Signature White Coat

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams appeared on an episode of the “What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon” podcast to discuss various topics, including his all-white entrance coat, which has now become a permanent part of his character.

Williams said, “The all white, I had this coat I’ve been saving for a big moment. It was just sitting in my closet. I got it when I was at NXT.”

On being known for the coat:

“As I debut on SmackDown and I cut off Sami Zayn, the Gingerbread Man. And I come out with this all white coat, white pants, white belt buckle, no shirt of course. White lemon pepper steppers. And I hold my foot up just like this before I get in the ring. And they had memes of everything with me and this coat. They had some dude from Powerpuff Girls, all types of stuff. I remember, I show up the next week. And Michael Hayes comes to me and is like, ‘Trick, where’s your coat?’ I said, ‘Well you know, it’s not my coat, it’s a coat. It’s at my house, thank you very much.’ And then Bruce says, ‘Where’s your coat, Trick?’ I thought, ‘Oh, it’s my coat? Alright?” And then your husband, Trips, he comes like, ‘Trick, where’s your coat?’… He said, ‘I never seen Elvis Presley without his coat.’ I’m like, ‘Ah, okay. It’s my coat.’ And I’ve been rocking the coat ever since.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)