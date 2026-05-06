WWE Reveals Roman Reigns Schedule Ahead Of Clash In Italy

WWE recently took to Twitter (X) to announce the upcoming schedule for reigning World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns in May, which includes the 2026 Clash in Italy Premium Live Event (PLE).

This announcement follows reports from the weekend indicating that Reigns was initially advertised for all episodes of RAW in June but was later removed from those listings. It appears that Reigns will not compete at Night of Champions on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His prior listing for the RAW episodes leading up to that event was described as a “clerical error.”

Reigns is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash, taking place on Saturday, May 9, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The event will air live on the ESPN Unlimited App in the U.S., with the first hour on ESPN2 and the remaining hours airing live internationally on Netflix.

You can check out Roman Reigns’ upcoming schedule below:

* WWE Backlash (May 9th) – Tampa, Florida

* WWE RAW (May 11th) – Knoxville, Tennessee

* WWE RAW (May 18th) – Greensboro, North Carolina

* WWE RAW (May 25th) – Columbus, Ohio

* WWE Clash In Italy (May 31st) – Turin, Italy