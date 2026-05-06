CM Punk Favored To Be Danhausen’s Mystery Partner At WWE Backlash

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 Backlash premium live event on Saturday, May 9, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. One of the matches featured on the card will see Danhausen team up with a mystery partner to face The Miz and Kit Wilson in a tag team match.

Betting odds have been released regarding who Danhausen’s tag team partner will be. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World,” CM Punk, is currently the favorite at -200. He is followed by the second favorite, Joe Hendry, with odds of +200. Close behind are AAA star Mr. Iguana, Jelly Roll, and Elton Prince, who has been sidelined due to injury.

Additionally, other potential partners listed in the betting odds include Carmelo Hayes, Royce Keys, R-Truth, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena, Oba Femi, and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith.

You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of MyBookie:

CM Punk -200

Joe Hendry +200

Mr. Iguana +300

Jelly Roll +400

Elton Prince +450

Carmelo Hayes +500

Royce Keys +600

R-Truth +800

Matt Cardona +1000

Shinsuke Nakamura +1000

Johnny Gargano +1500

John Cena +2000

LA Knight +2500

Oba Femi +3000

Stephen A. Smith +5000