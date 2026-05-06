CM Punk Favored To Be Danhausen’s Mystery Partner At WWE Backlash

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 Backlash premium live event on Saturday, May 9, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. One of the matches featured on the card will see Danhausen team up with a mystery partner to face The Miz and Kit Wilson in a tag team match.
Betting odds have been released regarding who Danhausen’s tag team partner will be. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World,” CM Punk, is currently the favorite at -200. He is followed by the second favorite, Joe Hendry, with odds of +200. Close behind are AAA star Mr. Iguana, Jelly Roll, and Elton Prince, who has been sidelined due to injury.
Additionally, other potential partners listed in the betting odds include Carmelo Hayes, Royce Keys, R-Truth, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena, Oba Femi, and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith.
You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of MyBookie:
CM Punk -200
Joe Hendry +200
Mr. Iguana +300
Jelly Roll +400
Elton Prince +450
Carmelo Hayes +500
Royce Keys +600
R-Truth +800
Matt Cardona +1000
Shinsuke Nakamura +1000
Johnny Gargano +1500
John Cena +2000
LA Knight +2500
Oba Femi +3000
Stephen A. Smith +5000