Backstage Update On WWE Pay Cuts, AEW Concerns, And Talent Decisions

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, TKO is looking to restructure WWE talent contracts, with the parent company requesting multiple WWE Superstars to take pay cuts. It was also reported that The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) were asked to restructure the deals they signed last year; however, they refused and instead requested their releases, which were granted.

Additionally, there were rumors that a wrestler who was receiving a significant push in WWE was asked to take a 50% pay cut, which the wrestler accepted.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that he had been informed that several wrestlers were approached about taking pay cuts and that some accepted. However, he did not specify how many Superstars were asked or who agreed to the reductions.

Dave Meltzer also mentioned that he knew of one male wrestler who accepted a pay cut despite having the option to leave and still earn a substantial amount in AEW. This wrestler chose to remain in WWE, despite being in a position where his career was on the rise. The reason for the request to renegotiate his contract was that the deal he signed was initially valued higher than it is now, based on the company’s perception of his worth.

Meltzer explained that this situation was not due to the wrestler’s inability or performance but rather because WWE did not creatively utilize him to his full potential. He added that the wrestler accepted the pay cut rather than risk moving to another promotion, and even with the pay cut, he would still earn a considerable amount of money.

Meltzer emphasized that wrestlers under contract with WWE are still making more money than they ever anticipated as professional wrestlers, highlighting that it has been their dream job since childhood in many cases. He noted that top talents like Roman Reigns and others at a similar level were not asked by TKO to renegotiate their WWE contracts.

Further elaborating on who has been offered pay cuts without naming names, Meltzer stated that they tend to be individuals who were previously at a higher level than they are now. He speculated that some WWE talents might be hesitant to join AEW at this time due to various rumors, suggesting that many are suspicious about the situation. Additionally, Meltzer warned that these restructuring efforts could create resentment among wrestlers who accepted pay cuts compared to those who were not asked to renegotiate their deals.