Leila Grey Shares Update After Knee Surgery

AEW star Leila Grey recently updated her Instagram Stories about her torn ACL injury. She revealed that she underwent knee surgery this week and expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support.

Grey wrote, “Hey guys. I finally had my knee surgery yesterday. Everything went well. I’m home recovering and starting therapy tomorrow. Thank you all for the support during this time.”

This development follows reports that Grey suffered a torn ACL during her match against Mercedes Moné on an episode of AEW Collision in December. At a certain point in the match, Grey felt her knee pop. However, it wasn’t until she delivered a running knee strike to Moné that she realized her knee had completely given out.