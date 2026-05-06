AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 5/2/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 347,000 viewers and posted a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 12.59% from the previous week’s viewership of 397,000, although it shows a 20% increase from the prior week’s rating of 0.05 within the same demographic. However, the rating is still down from the 0.08 rating recorded two weeks ago. Additionally, this viewership is the lowest since the January 24th episode, which had 253,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision is averaging a 0.066 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 406,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same time period in 2025, it had a rating of 0.113 and 395,000 viewers.

The show was headlined by JetSpeed’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Jet” Kevin Knight, defending his title against The Opps’ “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK.