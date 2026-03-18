Report: Gunther’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans In Question

Gunther’s status for WrestleMania 42 is currently unclear following an injury to Rey Mysterio that has disrupted WWE’s original plans.

According to reports, Gunther had been building toward a WrestleMania program with Mysterio, with his recent feud against Dragon Lee on Raw serving as the setup. However, Mysterio suffered fractured ribs prior to the Royal Rumble, forcing WWE to change direction and leaving Gunther without a confirmed opponent.

Mysterio later confirmed that he fractured both his left and right ribs during a January 26 episode of Raw in a match against Austin Theory. Despite the injury, he still competed in the Royal Rumble in Riyadh the following week but has not appeared on WWE television since.

Gunther was last seen on the March 2 episode of Raw, where he defeated Dragon Lee. Over the past year, he has been positioned as one of WWE’s top stars, earning the nickname “Career Killer” after high-profile moments involving names like Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles.

With WrestleMania 42 set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, WWE has yet to announce any official plans for Gunther, and his role on the card remains uncertain unless Mysterio is medically cleared in time.