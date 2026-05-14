New Details Revealed On Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods’ WWE Departure

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have officially left WWE, as reported by PWMania.com. Their departure, which took place at the beginning of the month, was by mutual agreement following a request for a pay cut as part of a restructuring of their contracts.

Sean Ross Sapp confirmed in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, in response to a fan question, that Kingston and Woods are subject to the typical 90-day waiting period that most main roster talent have in their contracts.

It’s important to note that these are not “non-compete clauses” in the traditional sense; they are still technically under contract and continue to receive their original salary during this period.

During these 90 days, they are likely able to engage in discussions with other companies. There’s no real issue of contract tampering in these cases, as there is no union or players’ association.

Kingston and Woods will become free agents around the weekend of August 1st and 2nd.