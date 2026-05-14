WWE Hall Of Famer Calls John Cena Classic Announcement A “Win”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the announcement of the John Cena Classic.

Ray said, “It’s the tone and the volume and the passion and the enthusiasm of which he said it, and by the end of the segment, the people were excited, and the people were cheering. So as far as the job of the night…those people were excited at the end of the promo.”

On why the announcement was a win:

“It was a nice crescendo, a nice build-up, the way he played back to Sol [Ruca], to Oba [Femi], to Trick [Williams], and brought that forward with the opportunities this could create for younger talent, it made sense. John Cena connected the dots in the promo, and that’s why you got the reaction that you got. And that’s why, as far as this announcement is concerned, it was a win. It was successful. What happens beyond here, I have no idea.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)