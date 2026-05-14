Trick Williams Discusses Working With Lil Yachty And Viral WWE Diss Track

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams appeared on the Battleground podcast and discussed various topics, including his collaboration with hip-hop star Lil Yachty.

Williams said, “It was dope. Working with yachty, he loves the business. Any time somebody loves the business like that, it gets me fired up. We sit and brainstorm for hours on how we’re going to do this and that. No ego involved. We’re going to put out the best work possible, and we’re going to put out diss tracks and different things.”

On their Gingerbread diss track:

“The Gingerbread diss track, it was a throwaway line that became something much bigger than I ever anticipated being. Hopefully, I didn’t lose too much of my ginger audience. I have nothing against gingers. It was just to poke fun at Sami Zayn. I had to. He deserved it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)