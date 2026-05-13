New NXT Star Using Former WWE Star’s Entrance Theme

Mason Rook is drawing attention from WWE fans this week after many noticed that he is using the exact same entrance theme once associated with former WWE star Mason Ryan.

The song, titled “Grizzly” and produced by Peter Jay Jordan, originally served as the entrance music for Ryan — real name Barri Griffiths — during his WWE run between the main roster and WWE NXT.

Ryan later transitioned into live performance work following his WWE exit in 2014 and currently performs with Cirque du Soleil as Chief Archer in the KÀ production in Las Vegas.

Rook, whose real name is William Walker and who previously wrestled on the British independent scene as Will Kroos, made his NXT debut on the April 28, 2026 episode by attacking Tony D’Angelo with a top-rope moonsault.

The 29-year-old English heavyweight officially signed his NXT contract on the May 12 episode and has already been positioned as a challenger for the NXT Championship.

At the WWE Performance Center, fans have also revived Rook’s old UK independent wrestling chant from his Will Kroos days: “He’s big, he’s bad, he’ll bodyslam your dad.”

The chant was heard repeatedly during his contract signing segment on May 12, both before and after he signed the deal.

John Cena has also publicly shown support for Rook since his debut.

Following Rook’s first NXT appearance, Cena posted the chant lyric on social media, with Rook quote-tweeting the message. Cena later repeated the chant again after Rook’s second appearance.

During his contract signing promo, Rook referenced the growing hype by declaring himself not just the best super heavyweight, but the best “any-weight.”

Reaction online has been mixed but passionate. Some fans have compared Rook’s athletic style to Keith Lee because of his agility relative to his size, while others have criticized aspects of his physique or questioned WWE changing his ring name from Will Kroos to Mason Rook.

Before signing with WWE, Walker wrestled extensively throughout the UK independent scene beginning in 2017, including runs with PROGRESS Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan.

He held the PROGRESS Atlas Championship prior to joining WWE.

Rook is currently scheduled to team with Kam Hendrix against Tony D’Angelo and Tavion Heights on the next episode of NXT.