Killer Kross Pitches “The New Doomsday” Team With Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods

Killer Kross has become the latest wrestling name to publicly express interest in working with the former The New Day following the WWE exits of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Posting on Twitter/X on May 13, Kross responded to a fan who suggested a future match involving himself and Woods — now once again expected to use the Austin Creed name outside WWE.

Rather than teasing a singles match, Kross instead pitched a potential trios alliance.

“What about a one night only trios tag team with Kofi and Austin Creed? The New Doomsday,” Kross wrote.

The proposed “New Doomsday” name combines the branding of The New Day with Kross’ longtime “Doomsday” persona, quickly gaining attention online among wrestling fans.

Kross is also familiar with WWE contract restructuring discussions himself. Earlier this year, he claimed WWE gave him only one day to decide whether to accept revised contract terms.

Like Kingston and Woods, Kross is currently believed to be under a 90-day non-compete clause before potentially appearing for another major wrestling promotion, although independent wrestling bookings may operate under different restrictions depending on contract specifics.

Kross’ comments are the latest in a growing wave of public support and recruitment pitches directed toward Kingston and Woods since news of their WWE departure surfaced earlier this month.

Among those who have publicly expressed interest in working with the duo in some capacity are The Young Bucks, FTR, Bobby Lashley, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, MJF, and now Killer Kross.