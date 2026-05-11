WWE Raw Results – May 11, 2026

The fallout from WWE Backlash 2026 goes down tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix, featuring Roman Reigns’ Acknowledgement Ceremony with Jacob Fatu, the latest Oba Femi Challenge and more.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ gets us started as always. We then shoot directly into a recap video package looking back at key highlights from the WWE Backlash: Tampa premium live event from this past Saturday night. Live, we see Superstar arrival shots as Michael Cole runs down tonight’s lineup.

“The OTC” Arrives And Talks To Adam Pearce

A car pulls up outside of the building and out pops “The OTC.” He doesn’t look happy. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce stops him as he’s entering the building. Pearce talks about how Jacob Fatu went too far last night. Reigns asks why he doesn’t have his title. “Lord Mike” brings it to him. Reigns is ready to be acknowledged.

The Vision vs. Joe Hendry & The Street Profits

Inside the arena, Bron Breakker’s theme hits and out he comes along with fellow members of The Vision, the tag-team champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory, as well as Paul Heyman. They head to the ring to kick things off on tonight’s post-WWE Backlash show in Knoxville, TN. Heyman begins on the mic. “Ladies and gentlemen …”

Heyman says his piece, and then is cut off as The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins come out to confront The Vision. Ford and Dawkins make it clear that they’ve still got their sights set on tag-team gold. Joe Hendry stands on the commentary desk and sings his “Can We Fire Logan Paul?” song.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a pre-match commercial break, with six-man tag-team action waiting on the other side. When the show returns, the match is underway. After a few minutes of Hendry faring well, we see The Vision begin to take over as we head into a mid-match break as the action continues.

This time when the show returns, we see the action begin to quickly pick up. Paul is tagged in and he and Theory double team Hendry and then pose. Paul puts Hendry in a headlock and then unleashes some punches on Hendry. Paul locks up Hendry again and Hendry hits some elbows and breaks the hold. Paul goes for a suplex but Hendry counters and slams Paul down.

Hendry tags out to Ford who takes all three members of The Vision. Ford flies over the ropes and takes out Breakker and then kicks Theory. Ford comes off the top rope but Theory catches him with a boot. Theory is power slammed down to the mat and covered for a near fall. Theory kicks Ford and Ford tags out and Dawkins comes in. Ford climbs the ropes and Paul knocks him off. Dawkins punches Paul and Hendry is slammed into the steel steps.

Dawkins is tossed out of the ring and Breakker tells Theory to distract the ref and runs at Dawkins outside the ring. Seth Rollins comes out of nowhere and clotheslines Breakker. Dawkins rolls up Theory and gets the win.

After the match, The Vision is kicked out of the ring. Rollins helps Dawkins up and Breakker goes to spear Rollins but Rollins moves and Breakker spears Dawkins. Ford argues with Rollins.

Winners: Joe Henry & The Street Profits

Backstage With Adam Pearce, OG El Grande Americano, Los Americanos Hermanos & The Judgment Day

Adam Pearce is with OG El Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos (Julio & Bruto). Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio come in and interrupt them and OG tells Morgan they were busy with Pearce. Mysterio says OG isn’t even a real luchador. Pearce issues a match with Mysterio and OG. Pearce leaves and comes by Berto & Angel. They want an opportunity and Pearce says they should talk.

WWE Intercontinental Title Update Heading Into Saturday Night’s Main Event

Penta makes his way out to the ring and gets on the mic. Penta calls out Ethan Page and says he’s a fighting champion and tells Page to come out to the ring to say whatever he needs to say to Penta’s face. Page comes out and tells Penta he has some nerve to call him out.

Page says Penta hides his identity because he’s shady and that he doesn’t and he talks about being Canadian. He reminds Penta he pinned him last week and says he should be the number one contender but he’s worried Penta is scared to lose to him. Penta says he’s not afraid and says they should fight right now.

Page tells Penta to calm down and says he isn’t ready right now. Page says Penta has the Intercontinental Championship and every mega star has held the IC belt and Page wants to battle at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Penta says he is always ready for war and will face Page anytime, anywhere. Rusev interrupts Penta and tells everyone to shut up.

Rusev says Page entertains him and Rusev should have the number one contender’s spot. Page says he agrees and that he talked to Pearce and asked him to let Rusev go first but then Je’Von Evans bursts in and said Rusev doesn’t deserve it because Rusev can’t beat him. Evans comes out and says Page is lying and he didn’t say any of that even if it’s true.

Page pushes Evans into Rusev and Penta takes out Page. Evans knocks Rusev out of the ring and then flies over the ropes onto him. Evans and Penta do the Penta walk and we get a commercial.

Rusev vs. Je’Von Evans

The show returns and we see this match is already in progress. Evans kicks Rusev down and covers him for a near fall. Rusev goes to leave and Evans brings Rusev back to the ring. Rusev kicks Evans down and Evans chokes Rusev in the corner. Rusev knees Evans down and hammers down on Evans’ back. Evans is choked on the ropes and then kicked against the ropes. Evans blocks some punches and strikes Rusev.

Rusev hits a spinning heel kick and takes Evans down. Rusev suplexes Evans and then tosses Evans into the corner. Evans chops Rusev and Rusev sits Evans on the top rope. Rusev climbs up and tries to superplex Evans. Evans blocks it and headbutts Rusev off the ropes. Evans kicks Rusev and then jumps off the top rope with a corkscrew splash. Evans hits some forearms and hits a springboard hurricanrana and then kicks Rusev out of the ring.

Evans flies through the middle rope into a punch by Rusev. Rusev throws Evans onto the announce desk with a Fall away Slam and we get a commercial break. The show returns and we see Rusev hit some elbows on Evans and kicks Evans into the corner. Rusev whips Evans across the ring and then Rusev smacks Evans around the ring. Evans hits Rusev and Rusev barely moves.

Evans tries for a clothesline and Rusev doesn’t budge. Rusev runs at Evans and Evans moves and then superkicks Rusev. Evans takes Rusev down and kicks Rusev into the second turnbuckle. Evans hits a springboard flying clothesline and covers Rusev for a near fall. Rusev strikes Evans in the kidney, dropping him.

Evans kicks Rusev and goes for the OG Cutter but Rusev catches him and hits an Uranagi and then a Mashka Kick and covers Evans who kicks out at two. Rusev tries for The Accolade but Evans dodges it and knocks Rusev out of the ring. Evans takes out Rusev and then throws Rusev back in the ring. Evans hits The OG Cutter for the victory.

Winner: Je’Von Evans

Backstage With Iyo Sky & Asuka

Iyo Sky stretches backstage. Asuka approaches her and hugs her. Asuka says she was waiting for someone to take over her spot and she’s glad it’s Sky and tells Sky she is proud of her. Sky says they will always be family and says goodbye to Asuka. Asuka leaves with her suitcase and Sky waves bye to her.

Brie Bella & Paige Respond To The Judgment Day

Brie Bella & Paige make their way out to the ring. Bella says they’re in response to Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Paige says they’re ready for a fight and Bella tells Rodriguez and Perez to come and say what they have to say to their faces.

Rodriguez and Perez come out and Rodriguez welcomes them to their show and Rodriguez says they’re happy they could make it. Perez says she loved watching them and Rodriguez says they’re on a Nostalgia tour. Perez says Paige and Bella aren’t relevant anymore.

Perez asks Bella if she remembers meeting her when she was little and when Brie said she’s going to carry the Bella legacy and Perez is upset Bella set the bar so low for her. Bella takes a shot at Perez’s mom and Perez gets mad and Rodriguez tells Perez to stand down.

Rodriguez calls out Paige and all of her scandals and tells Paige to save herself the humiliation and calls Paige and Bella hasbeens. Paige strikes Rodriguez and they all start fighting. Liv Morgan runs in and takes out Page with a codebreaker. Rodriguez, Perez & Morgan then beat up Bella. Perez and Rodriguez then go back and assault Paige before posing in the middle of the ring with Morgan.

Backstage With Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns is backstage with Jimmy. Reigns asks where Jey is, and Jimmy says Jey is waiting for Jacob Fatu in the parking lot to convince him to not come out to the ring for the ceremony.

Reigns says it’s part of the deal and they need order. Reigns say Fatu has to acknowledge him tonight and Jimmy tells Reigns he doesn’t trust Fatu. Reigns says if Fatu doesn’t bow, he’s out of here. Jimmy leaves to find Jey.

Iyo Sky vs. Sol Ruca

Back to the ring we go for women’s singles action. We get the bell, Sky and Ruca lock up. They trade holds and Ruca gets Sky on the mat. Sky reverses out and the two trade holds, Ruca starts on Sky’s arm and Sky rolls out of the hold. Ruca walks on her hands and then takes Sky down with a leg scissors.

Sky and Ruca trade holds and Sky is lifted and slammed to the mat. Ruca surfs on Sky’s back and she goes for a quick but Sky counters and flips around the ring. Ruca walks on her hands again and Sky hits a dropkicks and flattens Ruca. Sky slams Ruca down and gets her in a headlock. Ruca tries to break free and does, Sky ends up on the apron and Ruca kicks her to the ground.

Ruca goes for a Moonsault but Sky moves out of the way and then hits a headscissors from the apron on Ruca outside the ring. Ruca is sent back in the ring and Ruca kicks her and then hits a springboard corkscrew splash on Sky and we get a break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Ruca try for a suplex but Sky counters out and kicks Ruca who is still on the top rope. Sky uppercuts Ruca and then hits a top rope Spanish Fly and covers Ruca for a near fall. Sky and Ruca trade punches in the middle of the ring and Ruca kicks Sky. Sky punches Ruca a bunch of times and then hits an uppercut. Ruca hits a modified Blue Thunder Bomb and covers Sky who kicks out at two.

Sky kicks Ruca and climbs the ropes. Sky hits a missile dropkick and sends Ruca into the corner. Sky misses a Bullet Train Attack. Ruca kicks Sky and Sky stomps on Ruca and covers her for a near fall. Sky sets up for her moonsault and Ruca knocks Sky on the top rope. Sky hyoerextends Ruca’s knee on the ropes and Ruca then kicks Sky and climbs the ropes. Ruca hits a roundoff DDT from the top rope and covers Sky for a near fall.

Sky knocks Ruca into the corner and hits a Bullet Train Attack and then hits one at full speed. Sky climbs the ropes and goes for her moonsault and Ruca gets her knees up. Ruca goes for a Sol Snatcher but Sky moves out of the way and then rolls up Ruca for the win. Sky and Ruca hug and shake hands after the match.

Winner: Iyo Sky

Jimmy Uso Catches Up With Jey Uso

Jey Uso paces in the parking lot. Jimmy approaches him and tells him he talked to Roman Reigns and Jimmy says he thinks sometimes Reigns is delusional. They both agree that Jacob Fatu won’t acknowledge Reigns. We then see clips of John Cena from Backlash play where he talks about The John Cena Classic.

Backstage With The Street Profits & Seth Rollins

Jackie Redmond talks to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits say this is what they came back for and Seth Rollins walks in and tells them that if they want the titles off of Logan Paul and Austin Theory, they should talk.

Ford reminds Rollins that he told them to stay out of his way, but Rollins doesn’t stay out of their way. Ford says Rollins can’t be trusted and he leaves. Dawkins smirks and chuckles at Rollins and leaves. Oba Femi walks backstage and heads to the ring for his Open Challenge as we head to a break.

Backstage With Sol Ruca, Iyo Sky & Becky Lynch

Sol Ruca is backstage and Iyo Sky comes up to her and tells here she’s the future and she looks forward to fighting her again. Becky Lynch comes in after Sky leaves and tells Ruca her future isn’t bright if she can’t even beat Iyo Jannetty.

Oba Femi Challenge

Oba Femi vs. Los Garza

Oba Femi comes out to the ring. Femi says the time has come for the Oba Femi Open Challenge. Adam Pearce comes out and says everyone is excited for the Open Challenge but no one wanted to answer his challenge.

Pearce says Femi’s Open Challenge is cancelled for tonight. Femi leaves the ring upset and the camera follows Femi backstage and grabs Angel & Berto and beats them up. Femi carries Berto and Angel out to the ring.

Femi runs into both Angel and Berto at opposite ends of the ring. Femi throws Angel and then tosses Berto. Femi hits The Fall from Grace on Berto and gets the win.

Winner: Oba Femi

AAA Mega Championship

Dominik Mysterio(c) vs. OG El Grande Americano

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh walk backstage. Finn Balor runs in and takes out McDonagh and then tells Mysterio he’ll have to go out on his own and laughs at Mysterio. We get the bell and the two lock up. OG gets Mysterio in a waist lock and Mysterio reverses it. OG flips around Mysterio and then takes Mysterio down with a shoulder check. OG trips up Mysterio and puts him in an ankle lock. Mysterio kicks OG and OG catches Mysterio coming off the top rope and armdrags Mysterio to the mat.

OG works on Mysterio’s arm. Mysterio is suplexed and OG locks Mysterio in an arm bar. OG swings Mysterio into the corner. Mysterio sits Og on the top turnbuckles and strikes him. OG uses the ropes and gets Mysterio in an arm submission. Both men are now on the apron and OG tries to suplex Mysterio. Mysterio back elbows OG and then kicks OG into the air sending him into the ring post and we get a commercial as the action continues.

When the show returns, Mysterio and OG trade punches in the ring. OG gets sent into the ropes and Mysterio tries for 6-1-9 but OG counters and hits an Angle Slam. OG hits a Moonsault and covers Mysterio for a near fall. Mysterio tries to roll up OG and they trade pinning combos. Mysterio punches OG and an armdrag and then a Michinoku Drivers and covers OG for a near fall.

OG tosses Mysterio into the corner and then hits a dragon suplex and Mysterio kicks out at two. OG climbs the ropes and Rayo & Bravo come out with El Grande Americano. Americano cheapshots OG and Mysterio hits a tornado DDT and covers OG for a near fall. Julio and Bruto come out and attack Rayo and Bravo. Americano distracts OG allowing Mysterio to hit a 6-1-9. Mysterio hits a Frog Splash for the victory.

Winner and STILL AAA Mega Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Maxxine Dupri Leaves With The Vision

We see Logan Paul and Austin Theory leaving the building, when Jackie Redmond catches up to them and asks them about The Street Profits and Joe Hendry. Paul says if he has to listen to Hendry’s song again he’ll cut off his ears. Paul talks about his version of the song. Theory tells Paul to get in the car and we see Maxxine Dupri is in the car. Theory and Paul leave with Dupri.

Roman Reigns Acknowledgement Ceremony With Jacob Fatu

It’s main event (segment) time!

Roman Reigns’ music hits. Roman and Jimmy Uso make their way to the ring and the ones are raised to the sky by the thousands of fans in attendance. It’s time for Reigns to be ‘acknowledged’ following his successful WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash: Tampa.

As they settle in the ring, the show shifts gears and heads into the final commercial break of the evening. When the show returns, we see Roman asking Knoxville to acknowledge him. We see Jacob Fatu arrive and walk towards the ring. Jey keeps talking and trying to convince him not to go to the ring.

Jey asks Jacob to be smart and Jacob pounds him down! Jacob says “hell no” to the idea of acknowledging Roman. Roman will have to beat the acknowledgment out of him. Jimmy walks up the ramp to talk to Jacob and gets the same treatment Jey did. Jacob & Roman stare at each other before throwing hands.

Jacob hits a running shoulder-block, then clotheslines Roman over the top rope. Jacob goes for the dive but runs into a Superman punch from Roman! Roman gets a chair out from under the ring and hits Jacob in the back with it a few times. He drives the chair into Jacob’s chest and hits him again.

Roman hits his pose, but runs right into a Fatu superkick. Tongan Death Grip by Jacob! Roman is sent outside, and this time Jacob hits the dive. Jacob bounces Roman off the ring post and yells about how Roman left him & his family broke. Roman is sent into the steps, then Jacob gets the announce table ready.

Roman with another Superman punch! He tries another, but Fatu goes back to the death grip. Jacob powerbombs Roman through the table! He goes back to the death grip while officials & referees try to break it up. Pearce tells Jacob that’s enough, but Jacob’s not listening.

Pearce gets shoved down in the process. Graves checks on him. Jacob enters the ring and poses with the World Championship before leaving. Well, until he sees Jimmy & Jey checking on Roman, then he runs down and drives them through the barricade. That’s how things wrap up. Thanks for joining us!