Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s Uncertain WWE Status

Brock Lesnar’s WWE status reportedly remains far less clear internally than many fans initially believed following his apparent retirement at WrestleMania 42.

According to PWInsider, Lesnar is still listed within WWE’s internal roster system as an active performer and is categorized as a free agent due to not being assigned to a specific brand.

The report has fueled additional speculation because, despite that internal designation, Lesnar currently appears in the alumni section of WWE’s official website rather than alongside other active free agents such as Omos, AJ Lee, and Paige. Historically, WWE’s alumni section has generally been reserved for performers no longer actively associated with the company.

Further adding to the uncertainty, Dave Meltzer addressed Lesnar’s status in the April 27 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reporting that WWE sources strongly suggested Lesnar’s WrestleMania retirement should be viewed as part of an ongoing storyline rather than a legitimate farewell.

“Most in the company believed that was not his retirement and nobody would confirm that it was a true retirement. We were outright told to treat it as an angle including from the same person who warned us to treat the first Seth Rollins injury as an angle.”

Meltzer also noted that secrecy surrounding Lesnar-related creative plans is common within WWE and that the presentation of the retirement angle was intentionally convincing.

“Lesnar’s stuff by design is almost always kept secretive. Lesnar was very convincing and the situation came across so big that it would almost be a letdown for him to retire again.”

According to Meltzer, many within WWE had expected Lesnar’s true retirement match to potentially take place at SummerSlam this year due to the event reportedly being scheduled for Minneapolis — Lesnar’s home state and the place most closely tied to his amateur wrestling roots and personal life.

“Most had expected his retirement at SummerSlam, since it is in Minneapolis this year.”

Lesnar’s WrestleMania 42 loss to Oba Femi was presented on-screen as a career-ending moment, with Lesnar leaving his gloves and boots in the ring following the match — a classic wrestling visual traditionally associated with retirement.