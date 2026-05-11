New Details On Asuka’s Possible WWE Exit

Asuka’s future with WWE appears increasingly uncertain following her emotional loss to IYO SKY at Backlash 2026.

The speculation intensified after Asuka shared a tearful embrace with IYO SKY following the match, with the emotional scene immediately leading fans and even WWE personalities to question whether the moment was intended as a farewell.

During the WWE Backlash post-show panel, Big E openly wondered if the match marked the end of Asuka’s WWE career.

Big E stated that if it was indeed Asuka’s final WWE appearance, she would be deeply missed.

The emotional reaction was only amplified by new reporting from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer stated that he had been told Asuka is considered “semi-retired,” although he admitted there is still uncertainty regarding exactly what that means moving forward.

“So, the story I heard is that she is semi-retired. I haven’t really gotten an exact meaning of what semi-retired means… people were wishing her goodbye and things like that backstage.”

Bryan Alvarez reacted emotionally to the news during the show, saying:

“That sucks, I’m going to miss Asuka.”

Later in the discussion, Meltzer and Alvarez also speculated about whether Asuka could potentially have been part of WWE’s recent roster cuts, although neither was able to confirm that possibility.

The match itself carried additional emotional weight due to the history between Asuka and IYO SKY, who were once stablemates in Damage CTRL. Their rivalry had originally been expected to include Kairi Sane before her WWE release altered the storyline’s direction.

Asuka, real name Kanako Urai, signed with WWE in 2015 and quickly became one of the most accomplished women in company history. Over her 11-year run, she captured the NXT Women’s Championship, multiple main roster women’s championships, five WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble, and the 2020 Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

The 44-year-old star also previously spent an extended period sidelined due to a knee injury before returning to WWE programming.

At this time, neither Asuka nor WWE has officially announced a retirement, and her exact status remains unclear.