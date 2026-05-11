Danhausen Breaks Silence On Minihausen Reveal At WWE Backlash

Following WWE Backlash 2026, Danhausen reacted to the widespread online speculation surrounding the identity of his mystery partner, which ultimately turned out to be Minihausen.

Danhausen and Minihausen defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson during the event after weeks of fan theories connected to the mystery role.

Speaking with WWE Now, Danhausen joked about the internet “confirming” multiple completely different names ahead of the match.

“Here’s the thing, people go ‘Oh, it’s confirmed it’s Cola-Man Punk, oh it’s confirmed it’s Oba Femi.’ They’re great, however… who said that? Who put that responsibility on me? I didn’t even want to find one [partner], why would I ask them?”

Danhausen then continued poking fun at the nonstop speculation that spread online throughout the week leading into Backlash.

“‘It’s Jelly Roll, it’s Cola-Man Punk, it’s Oba,’ I saw these were confirmed stories by the way. All three within a week, all confirmed. I should’ve had all of them.”

Leading into the show, fans heavily speculated that the mystery partner could be names such as CM Punk, Oba Femi, or musician Jelly Roll before WWE ultimately went in a comedic direction with the Minihausen reveal.