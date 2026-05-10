Roman Reigns Makes Explosive Statement About Jacob Fatu After Backlash

In the main event of Saturday’s 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event (PLE), Roman Reigns successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu. During the match, Fatu attempted to choke Reigns out using the Tongan Death Grip multiple times, but Reigns managed to escape each time. He ultimately secured his victory by exposing one of the top turnbuckles and slamming Fatu’s head into it before delivering a decisive spear.

However, Fatu wasn’t finished with Reigns after the match. Immediately following the event, Fatu choked Reigns out with the Tongan Death Grip once more. He also attacked several officials, including the match referee and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, before standing tall with the championship title in his grasp.

After the show concluded, Cathy Kelley approached Reigns to get his thoughts on the situation. Reigns stated that what had just occurred was exactly why Fatu should have never been allowed to join WWE, declaring that it would be Fatu’s last night with the company.

Reigns said, “This is why we should have never let Jacob in this company. You don’t belong here, Jacob. There is no order with you. This is your last night here.”

Reigns will be attending the next episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.