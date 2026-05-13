WWE NXT Results – May 12, 2026

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Tatum Paxley & Lizzy Rain vs. Zaria & Nikkita Lyons

Lizzy Rain and Zaria opened the match, with Zaria using her power early before Rain answered with quick counters and a headscissors takeover. Zaria ignored Nikkita Lyons’ request for a tag, showing early tension between the partners.

Tatum Paxley tagged in and briefly took control, but Lyons forced herself into the match. Paxley and Rain worked well together, hitting stereo dropkicks and wrecking ball dropkicks to clear the ring.

Zaria later turned the tide by attacking Rain near the apron and then punishing Paxley with strikes, corner offense, and a full nelson backbreaker. Lyons followed up with a tiger driver and straight jacket suplex before Zaria tagged herself back in.

Rain eventually got the hot tag and ran wild with clotheslines, a pumphandle slam, a cutter, and a running headbutt. The finish came after Lyons tried to tag out, only for Zaria to abandon the match and walk away. Paxley hit Lyons with a spinning wheel kick before tagging in Rain, who connected with Thunderstruck for the win.

Winners: Tatum Paxley & Lizzy Rain

— Backstage, Kendal Grey spoke with an injured Wren Sinclair, who was on crutches after Kelani Jordan’s recent attack. Wren said she did not want to become a distraction or see their friendship fall apart like Sol Ruca and Zaria’s. Grey assured her they would never be like them.

Lola Vice then entered and said a rematch with Grey did not sound like a bad idea. Grey told Lola she could prove wrestling is better than MMA, while Lola reminded her that Grey tapped out in New York and lost again at Stand & Deliver. Grey said once she beats Kelani Jordan, she’ll see Lola with the NXT Women’s Championship on the line.

— A NARAKU vignette aired.

— It was announced that PENTA, Bayley, and Grayson Waller have been added to the NXT live event tour this weekend in Buffalo, New York, Canton, Ohio, and Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Second Match: NARAKU vs. Lince Dorado

NARAKU made his in-ring debut against Lince Dorado and immediately set the tone with heavy strikes, wrist control, chops, and a shoulder tackle. Dorado tried to use his speed, landing a springboard crossbody and later the Golden Rewind, but NARAKU repeatedly cut him off with power and aggression.

NARAKU punished Dorado with a snap vertical suplex into the turnbuckles, short-arm clothesline, and two big boots. He then drove Dorado into the corner and hit two Darkness Falls before finishing him with Enter The Abyss.

Winner: NARAKU

After the match, NARAKU looked into the camera and declared that he is “pure evil.”

— Backstage, EK Prosper thanked Sean Legacy and Tate Wilder for having his back against The Birthright. Dorian Van Dux joined them and said he needed one more week before being medically cleared, but told the group to kick Birthright’s ass.

— A pre-taped WWE LFG interview with Natalya was interrupted by Jaida Parker, who confronted her over calling her soft last week. Nattie suggested Parker join LFG, which only made Parker angrier before she was removed from the set.

Third Match: The Birthright w/ Lexis King & Arianna Grace vs. Sean Legacy, EK Prosper & Tate Wilder – Six-Man Tag Team Match

Stacks and Tate Wilder started things off with a physical exchange before Charlie Dempsey entered and tried to slow the pace. Sean Legacy and EK Prosper both tagged in early, using quick offense and aerial attacks to keep The Birthright off balance.

The Birthright eventually took control during the commercial break, isolating Legacy with corner attacks and double-team offense. Legacy created separation with a step-up enzuigiri and standing Spanish Fly, leading to Wilder getting the hot tag.

Wilder ran wild with forearms, a diving shoulder tackle, double clothesline, and a DDT/neckbreaker combination. The match broke down from there, with all six men trading big moves. Prosper broke up a pin with a 450 splash, while Connors later dropped him with a Death Valley Driver on the apron.

Wilder came close several times, including after a modified Blue Thunder Bomb and frog splash, but missed a moonsault late. The Birthright capitalized with a running boot/sliding knee strike combination to score the win.

Winners: The Birthright

— Backstage, Tatum Paxley told Lizzy Rain that she wants to return to being the kind of champion who gives opportunities to deserving challengers. Paxley then announced that she will defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Rain next week.

Shiloh Hill joined them and said he had been studying Tristian Angels. Rain revealed she has history with Angels, while Shiloh joked about being “Mr. NXT.” Angels then appeared, mocked Shiloh’s missing tooth, and said his in-ring debut next week will prove he is in a class of his own.

— An Izzi Dame and The Culling vignette aired.

Mason Rook, Robert Stone, Tony D’Angelo Segment

Robert Stone introduced Mason Rook as the newest NXT signing. Rook said he has competed across Europe, Japan, and around the world, turning heads everywhere he goes. He called himself a “flying human tank” and said he is not just the best super heavyweight, but the best at any weight.

Tony D’Angelo interrupted and said Rook had successfully gotten his attention. D’Angelo acknowledged that attacking him once was seizing a moment, but twice was a problem.

Before things could escalate further, Kam Hendrix attempted another sneak attack, but D’Angelo saw it coming and dropped him with a back elbow. D’Angelo and Hendrix brawled around ringside until Rook wiped everybody out with a moonsault to the floor. Rook then signed his NXT contract to close the segment.

— Backstage, Noam Dar spoke with Romeo Moreno ahead of his first match in a year. Moreno hyped Dar up and reminded him of his accomplishments, while Dar admitted he was unsure if he was still the same competitor.

— WWE LJN Wave 2 action figures are now available exclusively at Target.

— Emily Agard interviewed OTM at their apartment. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima spoke about overcoming adversity, family responsibility, loyalty, and their goal of capturing the NXT Tag Team Titles to make their loved ones proud.

Fourth Match: Jackson Drake w/ The Vanity Project vs. Noam Dar

Noam Dar returned to the ring against Jackson Drake and immediately targeted Drake’s leg with kicks and technical holds. Dar frustrated Drake early with counters, mind games, and an ankle lock attempt before knocking him off the apron with a running pump kick.

Drake gained control during the break, hitting a superplex and handspring cutter for near falls. Dar rallied with a Superman punch, rebound German suplex, roundhouse kick, release German, flying forearm, and Northern Lights suplex.

The finish came after The Vanity Project got involved. Dar fought off Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, but Myka Lockwood tugged on Dar’s pants behind the referee’s back. Drake capitalized with a running knee and 450 Splash for the win.

Winner: Jackson Drake

After the match, DarkState appeared in the crowd.

— Backstage, Myles Borne told Tavion Heights that he would be teaming with Tony D’Angelo next week against Mason Rook and Kam Hendrix. Heights took issue with the news, accusing Borne of changing since becoming North American Champion.

DarkState & The Vanity Project Segment

Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars confronted The Vanity Project, saying their NXT Tag Team Championship reign was over and that DarkState was here to collect.

The champions mocked them, reminding DarkState that Vanity Project took the titles from them and had also played a role in the tension between Lennox and Shugars. Cutler James then revealed that Robert Stone had already approved a Tag Team Title match for next week, but said it would be Lennox and Shugars challenging for the belts.

James and Osiris Griffin told them they needed to get back on the same page and bring the titles home, or DarkState would have to change. Vanity Project tried to jump them, but Lennox and Shugars cleared the ring, ending with Lennox knocking Jackson Drake off the apron into Myka Lockwood’s arms.

— Robert Stone later congratulated NARAKU on his first NXT victory and said they would sit down soon to discuss his future. Stone then found Mason Rook and Kam Hendrix in his office and announced that next week, they would face Tony D’Angelo and Myles Borne in tag team action.

Tate Wilder entered next, only for Keanu Carver to storm in. Stone booked Wilder against Carver for next week, with Carver warning that Wilder must have a death wish.

— Blake Howard interviewed Kali Armstrong, who said she is keeping momentum after her win over Jaida Parker and plans to run through the entire NXT locker room. Kendal Grey interrupted and reminded Kali that she had not run through her.

Fifth Match: Kendal Grey w/ Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan

Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan closed the show with a highly competitive main event. Grey used her wrestling early, grounding Jordan with takedowns and going after the arm, while Jordan used hair pulls, strikes, and athletic counters to take control.

Jordan targeted Grey’s back throughout the match, driving her into the apron, throwing her into the steel steps, and wearing her down with backbreakers and a rear chin lock. Grey eventually rallied with suplexes, a hurricanrana counter, and an ankle lock that nearly had Jordan trapped.

Both women traded major offense down the stretch, including Jordan’s sit-out powerbomb and Grey’s powerslam. Grey later countered the split-legged moonsault into the ankle lock and then locked in a cross-armbreaker, but Jordan escaped with knee strikes.

The finish came as chaos erupted backstage and spilled to ringside, with Izzi Dame attacking Lola Vice. Their brawl came out near the ring, and Wren Sinclair was knocked down in the commotion. Grey became distracted while checking on the situation, allowing Jordan to knock her from the ropes and connect with the Split-Legged Moonsault for the win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

After the match, Vice checked on Sinclair, but Grey shoved her repeatedly in frustration. Dame then attacked Vice again from behind and posed with the NXT Women’s Championship as the show went off the air.