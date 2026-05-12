Update Emerges On Possible WWE WrestleMania 2028 In London

The office of Sadiq Khan has clarified that there are currently no formal negotiations underway to bring WrestleMania to London in 2028, despite years of speculation surrounding the possibility.

According to Tom Degun of the Mayor of London’s Press Office, discussions between WWE and the city remain broad rather than focused on a specific WrestleMania bid.

“There are general discussions with WWE, but at present no specific discussions around bringing the 2028 WrestleMania to London,” Degun told POST Wrestling via email.

Degun added that Mayor Khan remains interested in bringing major international sporting and entertainment events to London — including WWE’s biggest shows — but confirmed that WrestleMania 2028 is not actively being negotiated at this time.

The update cools some of the momentum that had built around London potentially hosting WrestleMania following John Cena publicly advocating for the idea during Money in the Bank 2023.

At present, Nashville reportedly appears to be the city furthest along in actual talks regarding WrestleMania 44. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. previously confirmed to POST Wrestling that discussions are ongoing with WWE regarding a future WrestleMania date.

Meanwhile, WWE President Nick Khan recently fueled additional speculation by teasing internally during a company-wide TKO Group Holdings

meeting that employees should “wait until they hear” the WrestleMania 2028 announcement — a comment many interpreted as suggesting a destination outside WWE’s traditional U.S. stadium markets.

Ireland has also emerged as a potential long-shot candidate after Maurice Shortall proposed the idea of an Irish WrestleMania bid to the government. However, that project remains in its early stages and faces major financial and logistical challenges.

London’s chances had previously appeared to gain traction after Sadiq Khan personally met with Nick Khan and Triple H in 2024 to discuss the possibility of hosting WrestleMania in the UK capital.

Before any potential 2028 decision, WWE is already set to make history with WrestleMania 43, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh in 2027 — the first WrestleMania ever held outside the United States or Canada.