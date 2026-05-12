Zilla Fatu Makes Feelings Clear On WWE Future Over AEW

Zilla Fatu has made it clear that his long-term goal remains WWE, stating that he wants to continue the legacy of his late father, Umaga.

Speaking on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, Fatu was asked whether he would consider joining All Elite Wrestling

following his recent AEW World Championship match against MJF at a House of Glory event earlier this year.

“No, I think my heart is with the E right now,” Fatu said.

When host Bootleg Kev mentioned the large number of Fatu family members currently thriving in WWE — including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu — Zilla made it clear he intends to continue that tradition.

“Yeah, yeah, 100%. So I’m not going to break that cycle. I respect it. And then not only that, I got unfinished business as far as my dad’s legacy to fulfill,” Fatu said.

Fatu also reflected on his February showdown with MJF for the AEW World Championship at House of Glory, explaining that despite MJF’s status, he approached the match like any other fight.

“That’s the beauty of these independent companies like House of Glory and Fourth Row, we’re able to do stuff like this. I treat this like every other fight. Obviously, MJF is a superstar in his own little world, but I treat it like every other match,” Fatu said.

He additionally revealed that the bout was largely assembled on the fly without significant advance planning.

As the son of Umaga and a member of the legendary Anoa’i family dynasty, Zilla continues to attract attention as one of wrestling’s most closely watched prospects.

Meanwhile, his cousin Jacob Fatu has rapidly emerged as one of WWE’s biggest rising stars, recently challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash 2026.