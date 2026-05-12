WWE Star Responds To Recent Losing Streak

Matt Cardona has addressed his recent losing streak on WWE SmackDown, making it clear that he has no plans to let the setbacks define his WWE comeback.

Cardona reacted on Twitter/X following his latest defeat to Ricky Saints on the May 8 episode of SmackDown, extending his current losing streak on the brand.

“It took me almost 6 years to get back to WWE. You think losing some matches is going to stop me? LOL. It’s not over until I quit, and that’s never going to happen. I’M NOT FINISHED,” Cardona wrote.

Cardona first resurfaced in WWE in November 2025 during the tournament designed to determine John Cena’s final opponent before officially rejoining the SmackDown roster on the January 2 episode.

He picked up a victory over Kit Wilson in his first official match back but has since dropped nine straight matches on SmackDown television.

His only other televised victory since returning came on the March 19 edition of WWE Main Event, where he teamed with Apollo Crews to defeat Fraxiom.

Before returning to WWE, Cardona spent nearly six years rebuilding his career outside the company, becoming one of the most successful independent wrestlers in the industry. During that run, he captured championships across numerous promotions and developed a major following through his independent work and self-promotion.

Cardona’s wife, Chelsea Green, is also currently part of the SmackDown roster.