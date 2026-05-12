Ex-WWE Star Explains Why Oba Femi Lost Repeatedly Early In NXT

A recent social media post highlighting Oba Femi’s early WWE developmental struggles drew an interesting response from former WWE star Dijak.

Twitter/X account WrasslinRepublic pointed out that Femi reportedly finished with an 0-5 singles record during his appearances on WWE NXT Level Up throughout 2022 and 2023. The account also noted that the four wrestlers who defeated him in those singles matches are no longer employed by WWE.

Dijak reacted to the post by suggesting that WWE sometimes intentionally tests prospective stars behind the scenes to evaluate their professionalism and attitude before fully investing in them creatively.

“I don’t even know if this is true or not, but it wouldn’t surprise me. WWE will often quietly test wrestlers to see if they have an attitude problem, especially if they have big plans in store.”

Dijak then praised Femi personally, saying he consistently heard positive things about him backstage and enjoyed working with him.

“Oba obviously passed with flying colors, I never heard anything even remotely negative and he was a pleasure to work with.”

Since those early developmental appearances, Femi has emerged as one of WWE’s fastest-rising young stars, quickly establishing himself as a featured powerhouse in WWE NXT before transitioning onto WWE’s main roster scene.