WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/12/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is back this evening in “The Sunshine State.”

The Tuesday, May 12, 2026 episode of WWE NXT airs live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 5/12 NXT on CW prime time program:

* Noam Dar vs. Jackson Drake

* Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan

* Naraku debuts

* Zaria and Nikkita Lyons vs. Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain

* Birthright (Lexis King, Stacks, and Uriah Connors) vs. EK Prosper, Sean Legacy, and Tate Wilder

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.