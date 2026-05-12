Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/12/2026): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE NXT is back this evening in “The Sunshine State.”

The Tuesday, May 12, 2026 episode of WWE NXT airs live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 5/12 NXT on CW prime time program:

    * Noam Dar vs. Jackson Drake
    * Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan
    * Naraku debuts
    * Zaria and Nikkita Lyons vs. Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain
    * Birthright (Lexis King, Stacks, and Uriah Connors) vs. EK Prosper, Sean Legacy, and Tate Wilder

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

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