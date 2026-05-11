Backstage Update On Asuka’s WWE Status

The 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event on Saturday featured a singles match between WWE legend Asuka and IYO SKY. Following the match, Asuka appeared to say farewell as she hugged SKY and waved to the fans before leaving the ring. Reports indicate that Asuka is considered “semi-retired.”

According to Viper from Bodyslam.net, they learned on Saturday that Asuka is “out indefinitely” for personal reasons, but the specific details have not been disclosed. Viper also mentioned that speculations regarding Asuka’s retirement status, as reported by Dave Meltzer, are inaccurate.

Fightful Select added that everyone they spoke to believes Asuka has not yet had her final match. The report noted a “unanimous” sentiment among talent and staff that Asuka is well-liked, with one WWE executive stating they are pleased with her performance, particularly over the past year, describing her as “always reliable no matter what was thrown her way.”

Asuka signed a long-term deal with WWE in 2024, though the contract’s duration has not been revealed. Most deals from that time were for five years. The report also noted that while many in the locker room were uncertain about the situation, some farewells were exchanged in person, along with tributes on social media.

Additionally, several sources noted frustration over Kairi Sane’s release, though it was not confirmed whether Asuka was among those who expressed concerns.

A point of contention among those backstage was the significant TV time devoted to the storyline involving Asuka and Sane without providing a satisfying conclusion to Sane’s role in the arc.