Monday, May 11, 2026
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Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The event will start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Tonight, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu will participate in a Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony.

Additionally, fans can look forward to the continuation of the Oba Femi Open Challenge. The Street Profits, consisting of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, along with Joe Hendry, will face The Vision, which includes “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and the WWE World Tag Team Champions, Logan Paul and Austin Theory, in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. Also, the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Brie Bella and Paige, will respond to The Judgment Day.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.

 

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