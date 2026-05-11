Lince Dorado Reveals He Created Minihausen Mask For WWE Backlash

At Saturday’s 2026 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event (PLE), Danhausen teamed up with Minihausen to take on The Miz and Kit Wilson in tag team action. Danhausen and Minihausen emerged victorious, with Danhausen pinning The Miz after a plan involving a fire extinguisher backfired.

WWE EVOLVE star Lince Dorado took to his Twitter (X) account to reveal that he was the creator of the Minihausen mask. Dorado shared several photos and wrote, “Mascara de Mini Hausen #luchalit #luchathreadz”

At WWE Backlash 2026, AAA’s Mascarita Sagrada portrayed Minihausen. Sagrada is best known to WWE fans as the former El Torito. For this match, Danhausen created a clone who became Minihausen.