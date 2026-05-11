AJ Styles Says Asuka Is A Future WWE Hall Of Famer

PWMania.com previously reported that Asuka lost a singles match to IYO SKY at the 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event, marking the conclusion of their feud. Although WWE has not confirmed it yet, reports suggest that Asuka is “semi-retired” following this match.

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, who retired from in-ring competition earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, praised Asuka on his Instagram. He shared a photo of himself in the ring with Asuka during his retirement segment on RAW and wrote, “I don’t know the facts, but I know @wwe_asuka will be a Hall of Famer.”

Asuka has not yet commented on her status following the match. She has received tributes from several stars, including Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura, IYO SKY, and Charlotte Flair.