Kit Wilson Reveals New Career Goals After Pretty Deadly Changes

WWE star Kit Wilson appeared on the podcast What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes to discuss various topics, including his current goals within the company.

Wilson said, “In terms of next accomplishments, I recently came off the tag team thing. Pretty Deadly, I love — and Elton, shout out, I love you. But we don’t know what his future is, so I’ve had to completely switch my mindset from being in this company with my best friend and thinking that we were gonna be lifers. Now I’ve fully switched over and I’m singles. And I’m committed and I’m gonna be the best I can be, and that is gonna be one of the best. So I think capturing a United States Championship. Capturing an Intercontinental Championship. I think those are in the immediate cross hairs, kind of. I think that’s something I can achieve. I think that’s something I can do good with, and I think that’s something I can make work. But I also think that gives me a bigger platform to show who I am and my message.”

On doing improv with R-Truth:

“Yeah, so we did Second City in Chicago. Yeah, we did some training. And I’m a big — obviously I’m English, so I didn’t have these channels growing up, but I loved 30 Rock as a teenager. Which got me into SNL, so I was watching SNL on YouTube. And then, so I’ve always kind of been aware of it and known it. And then, so as soon as they said, ‘You wanna do Second City improv with R-Truth?’ Oh, man.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)