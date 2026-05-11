John Cena Explains Vision Behind New WWE “John Cena Classic”

During WWE Backlash 2026, John Cena officially unveiled a brand-new WWE initiative titled the “John Cena Classic.”

Cena announced that the concept will feature “the best of today vs. the best of tomorrow” and confirmed that the project will introduce both a new event and a new championship. He also revealed that fans will play a direct role in determining the winner through a voting process.

Following the announcement, Cena shared a lengthy statement on Twitter/X providing further insight into the philosophy behind the project and what motivated him to launch it at this stage of his WWE career.

“When asked to give advice, especially with WWE, I often reply

‘be authentic’

‘do not fear failure’

‘know your why.’

The John Cena Classic may not be perfect by any means yet it’s authentically me (I am not perfect either) and reflects my values and beliefs.”

Cena admitted that he understands the concept may not succeed but emphasized that he believes taking creative risks is still worthwhile.

“I’m aware that there is the risk it might be a total failure and I’m not afraid of that and believe it’s still worth stepping ‘in the arena.’”

The 16-time world champion also reflected on what continues to drive him within WWE, especially as his full-time in-ring career winds down.

“My ‘why’ in WWE is to consistently be as useful as possible for as long as possible, with my in ring career at an end, my ‘why’ is to use whatever energy or relevance I have left in hopes to create a launchpad of opportunity for all talent to show their skills while simultaneously creating a unique experience for our dedicated fan base.”

Cena concluded by expressing optimism about the long-term possibilities of the concept regardless of how it ultimately evolves.

“At the very least.. we all learn something

At the very best.. we all create something

I’m ready for wherever the road takes us.

Thank you WWE for this opportunity

More details to come as we figure all this out!

Sincerely,

John Cena”

The announcement immediately became one of the biggest talking points coming out of Backlash, with fans speculating about how the fan-voting system, championship structure, and event format will ultimately work once WWE reveals additional details.