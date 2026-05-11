IYO SKY Shares Emotional Message To Asuka After WWE Backlash

Iyo Sky defeated Asuka during WWE Backlash 2026 in what proved to be one of the most emotional moments of the night.

Following the match, Asuka embraced Iyo in the ring and raised her hand in a show of respect before waving to the crowd as she exited the arena, creating immediate speculation among fans regarding what the moment may signify for her future.

After the event, Iyo shared a heartfelt message to Asuka on Twitter/X, reflecting on their history together and the emotional significance of the match.

“Our story comes to its final chapter with today’s match. The moment the match ended, my heart was filled with all sorts of emotions. Meeting ASUKA-san, Spending the same time together, Being able to learn so much up close— These are irreplaceable treasures to me.

Thank you so much ASUKA-San

We love you ASUKA-San❣️”

The emotional post quickly gained traction online, with many fans interpreting the match and post-match interaction as potentially signaling the end of a major chapter in Asuka’s WWE career, though no official announcement regarding her future has been made.